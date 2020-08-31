1/1
Anthony "Tony" D'Amico
1941 - 2020
D'Amico, Anthony "Tony"
Anthony "Tony" D'Amico, 79, of East Haven passed away August 29, 2020 at Artis Senior Living in Branford. He was born March 14, 1941 in New Haven to Salvatore and Mary (Merola) D'Amico. Anthony is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Bonnie (O'Donnell) D'Amico and children: Anthony D'Amico Jr. of East Haven, Cynthia D'Amico of West Haven and Joseph D'Amico (Christine) of New Haven along with three grandchildren, Austin D'Amico (Martha), Alex D'Amico and Giovanni D'Amico and two great-grandchildren, Gianni and Ariani D'Amico.
He is survived by his siblings, Louise Powers (Albert) of Northford, Margaret Macdonald (Kenneth) of East Haven, Edwina Roddy (John) of Leominster, MA, Alice Knight (widow of George), Newburg, NY, Salvatore D'Amico (Joan) of East Haddam and numerous nieces/nephews. Anthony is preceded in death by his parents, siblings, Theresa Breault, Marlene Fitting, Peter D'Amico, Michael D'Amico, Frank D'Amico, Philomena Bartlett (May 2020) and an infant brother, Salvatore D'Amico.
Anthony worked for Bilco Company in West Haven for 43 years first as a welder then as a foreman. After his retirement he worked for Sears for 11 years and then went to work for Municipal Golf course in New Haven. He enjoyed painting landscapes and golfing. He loved to dance and listen to his Doo Wop tapes.
Mask wearing family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at the Church of Our Lady of Pompeii, 355 Foxon Rd., East Haven with Committal to follow at St. Lawrence Cemetery, West Haven. Funeral services are under the care of the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven.
www.Clancy-PalumboFuneralHome.com
203-467-2789



Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at the Church of Our Lady of Pompeii
Funeral services provided by
Clancy - Palumbo Funeral Home
43 Kirkham Ave.
East Haven, CT 06512
(203) 467-2789
