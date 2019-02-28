Cerillo, Anthony D. "Pepper"

Anthony D. "Pepper" Cerillo 75, of West Haven beloved husband of Eileen Vallie Cerillo passed away on February 26, 2019 in Yale New Haven Hospital. Loving father of David (Kelly) Cerillo of Branford and Gina Cerillo (James) Hawkins of Orange. Grandfather of Max Anthony, Christopher and Dylan Natale. Brother of Phyllis (Roger) Vallie and Cataldo "Chick" (Theresa) Cerillo all of Orange and the late Marco Cerillo Jr. (Regina) and Margo Simeone. Anthony was born in New Haven on May 31, 1943 son of the late Marco and Mary "Madeline" Vitelli Cerillo Sr. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Prior to his retirement Anthony was an assistant superintendent for Evergreen Cemetery and was retired from the Archdiocese of Hartford holding the position as general foreman in St. Lawrence Cemetery.

His funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME 830 Jones Hill Rd. West Haven SATURDAY morning at 10:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Holy Infant Church at 11:00. Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Friends may call SATURDAY morning from 8:30 to 10:30. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Steven R. Vallie Scholarship Fund c/o Roger Vallie 548 Chippendale Lane Orange,CT. 06477.

