Anthony D. Szewczyk, age 72, of Derby entered into rest on Friday, June 7, 2019 in his home with his family by his side. He was the devoted husband of 19 years to Judy (Benton) Szewczyk. Tony was born in Derby on July 5, 1946, son of the late Anthony P. and Estelle C. (Draus) Szewczyk. He was raised in Derby and attended St. Michael Grammar School, he continued his secondary education at St. John Kanty Prep School in Erie, PA and received a Master's Degree in Architecture from Catholic University, Washington, DC. Following college, Tony settled in Virginia for 40 years before returning home to Derby in 2000. When back in Derby, Tony was elected as an Alderman for two terms. During his spare time, he loved to work in his yard, ride his Harley, fish with his children and paint watercolors. Tony was a kind hearted soul, devout Catholic and honest man, one of a kind, who will be missed by all. He is also survived by four sons, David, Joseph, Paul and Peter Szewczyk and one daughter Mary Anne Hicks (Matthew), three stepchildren Laura and Paula Musante and Joanna Adams (Mark), four grandsons Robert, Adam, and Aidan Szewczyk and Adam Hicks, four step-grandchildren, Annabel and Lucy Adams, Roy and Lily Ferdinand, one sister Delphine Krezel (Daniel), one nephew Jonathan Krezel (Alexa) and one great-nephew Sagan Krezel. Friends may greet Tony's family on Monday, June 10, 2019 from 4 to 7 pm at the Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth St., Derby. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 10:30 am for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am in St. Michael Church, Derby. Burial will follow in St. Michael Cemetery, Derby. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary-St. Michael School, 14 Seymour Ave., Derby, CT 06418. Online condolences may be left at www.adzimafh.com Published in The New Haven Register on June 9, 2019