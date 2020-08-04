Dato, Anthony

Anthony Dato, 60, passed away peacefully at Connecticut Hospice on August 1, 2020. Anthony was born in Manhattan, NY on October 31, 1959. He is survived by his wife Sandra Dato; his two daughters, Susan Deloughery (Mike) and Alyssa Dato (Louis); and his granddaughters, Autumn and Mia. Son of Louisa Dato and the late Anthony Dato, brother to Andrea and Danielle Dato. Anthony loved spending time with his two dogs, Remy Lee and Mitzi Lee, traveling to Maine, fishing, music, and always enjoyed a good meal! He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

There will be no services at this time.



