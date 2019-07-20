DelMonaco, Anthony

Anthony DelMonaco, age 90, of Ansonia, CT entered into eternal rest on July 19, 2019, at Griffin Hospital under Hospice care with his loving family by his side. He was the beloved husband of sixty-three years to Tina (Cappella) DelMonaco. Anthony was born in Abruzzo, Italy on August 6, 1928, son of the late Dominic and Mary Almonte DelMonaco. He came to the United States on March 2, 1939 and settled in Ansonia. A proud veteran, he honorably served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He was employed at Sikorsky Aircraft as an expeditor/shop floor control planner for thirty-nine years until his retirement in 1991. Anthony enjoyed golfing, bocce, watching his beloved UCONN Huskies basketball, and above all, spending time with his family he so adored. He is the loving father of Mary Jane Jorgensen and her husband Roger, Diana Allegretto and her husband Stephen and Linda Abate and her husband Richard. Anthony is the beloved grandfather of Stephen Allegretto (Tara), Lisa Sizensky (Peter), Jenna Allegretto and Jason Abate, great-grandfather to Charlotte and Vincent Allegretto and Ella Sizensky. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews, especially his nephew Harry Carr (Jennifer), who he helped raise. He was predeceased by his sister, Evelyn Carrubba DeRosier. Visiting hours will be held on Monday July 22, 2019, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the chapel of the SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia. On Tuesday, his funeral will commence at 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at the Church of the Assumption, 61 N. Cliff St., Ansonia. Interment with U.S. Army military honors will take place in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery in Derby. Memorial contributions in Anthony's name may be made to Assumption Church. For more info, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com. Published in The New Haven Register on July 21, 2019