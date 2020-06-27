Anthony Donlan

Donlan, Anthony
Anthony Bernard Donlan (aka Tony/ABD) continued on his journey peacefully at home in Guilford, CT on June 25, 2020 at the incredible age of 91, wrapped in love while listening to Frank Sinatra with his loving son, Tim Donlan, by his side looking at the beautiful neighborhood pond. He is also survived by his wonderful daughter Melissa Donlan and predeceased by his magnificent wife, Marilyn Marie Donlan (Romano), and the lovely Barbara L. Haverly. Also survived by Barbara's 3 beautiful children, Pam, Jim, and Karen and many adoring grandchildren. Friends and family may visit Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at The Guilford Funeral Home between 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. followed by a public mass and burial on July 1, 2020 at 10 a.m. St. George's Church, Guilford, CT and (all the while respecting COVID-19 guidelines). For the complete, compelling story of his amazing life, information regarding the celebration of his life, and to share a memory of him, please visit www.Guilford-FuneralHome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 27, 2020.