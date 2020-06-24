Anthony F. Kozlowski
1944 - 2020
Kozlowski , Anthony F.
Anthony F. Kozlowski, Jul. 24, 1944 -Jun. 10, 2020.
Anthony Kozlowski of West Haven, CT entered into eternal rest on June 10, 2020 after a long illness. Son of the late John Kozlowski and Catherine Mitchell Kozlowski Anthony was born and raised in New York City and was a proud member of the NYPD. Upon retiring he settled in West Haven with his long time sweetheart Cheryl Foster with whom he resided. Services will be private. James Toohey Funeral Home, Shelton is entrusted with arrangements

Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Toohey Funeral Home
92 Howe Avenue
Shelton, CT 06484
203-924-9056
