Resources More Obituaries for Anthony Fitzgerald Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Anthony Fitzgerald

Obituary Condolences Flowers Fitzgerald, Anthony

Anthony M. Fitzgerald of Watertown, Connecticut, died on June 4, 2019, with his family by his side after valiantly fighting brain cancer for many months. A prominent Connecticut trial attorney, Tony practiced law at Carmody Torrance Sandak & Hennessy LLP for almost 50 years until he retired in 2018. His legal career brought him many awards and accolades, including election to the American College of Trial Lawyers and the American Board of Trial Advocates. He was president of the Connecticut chapters of both. He was repeatedly named one of the Best Lawyers in America by peer review and received a Lifetime Achievement Award from his peers in the New Haven Bar Association.

Tony had a wealth of civil trial experience, and his civil litigation practice concentrated on business disputes and the representation of lawyers and law firms. He represented energy companies in regulatory proceedings and related litigation concerning the permitting of large infrastructure projects, such as electric transmission lines and natural gas pipelines. He also lead a team of lawyers who participated for the State of Connecticut in litigation against major tobacco companies that resulted in an historic settlement.

Tony Fitzgerald – Fitz to his friends and grandchildren – was born in Waterbury, Connecticut, on May 16, 1944, the son of Attorney William B. Fitzgerald, Sr. and Margaret Cunning Fitzgerald. He attended the McTernan School, was a graduate of The Taft School and he earned a B.A. degree with honors from Yale University in 1966. He was awarded a J.D. degree with honors by Columbia University Law School in 1969 where he was named a Stone Scholar. He began the practice of law in Waterbury with his father and brother in the firm of Fitzgerald & Fitzgerald which merged with Carmody & Torrance in 1972.

Tony, at 6'8" with his trademark bow tie and courtly manner, cut a distinctive figure in the courtroom with a dominant presence. Tony's formidable stature carried over into his professional reputation. Renowned as a "lawyer's lawyer" his love for and command of the law were equally consummate. He passed that skill and love along, serving as a mentor for a generation of lawyers in the art of trial work. He took great joy in collaborating with his partners, and in the fellowship of his colleagues.

Tony was a gifted raconteur known for his quick wit and sense of humor. He enjoyed celebrating life with his many friends and extended family and had the gift of turning Thanksgiving, oyster season, Halloween, and porch furniture day into festive occasions. He was a voracious reader and a person of eclectic interests – an opera buff, a skilled cribbage player, a lover of Motown and New Orleans music, a traveler, a lover of logistics, and a perpetual student of the Italian language. He could also cut a mean rug.

Tony took pride in his family and is survived by his wife of 50 years, Anne, his daughter Caitlin Fitzgerald, his daughter Margaret Fitzgerald Wagner, his son-in-law Rod Wagner and by his two grandchildren, Jack and Annie, who delighted him to the end. He is also survived by his brother, Attorney William B. Fitzgerald, Jr., many nieces, nephews and as well as his broader circle of beloved chosen family who enriched his life. He was predeceased in recent years by his two sisters Margaret Fitzgerald Murphy and Mary Ellen Holland.

A memorial service to celebrate Tony's life will be on Thursday, June 27th at 11 a.m. at: Christ Church, 25 the Green Watertown, CT 06795.

Donations in Tony's honor may be made to The Watertown Library or the Connecticut Bar Foundation's Anthony M. Fitzgerald Award for Excellence in advocacy that was established by his law firm upon his retirement.

Watertown library: watertownlibrary.org

Anthony M. Fitzgerald Award for Excellence: ctbarfdn.org/civicrm/contribute/transact?reset=1&id=3 Published in The New Haven Register on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries