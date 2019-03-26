Gentile, Anthony

Anthony J. Gentile, 87, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at the Connecticut Hospice, Branford. Anthony was born in New Haven on June 22, 1931 and was the son of the late Stephen and Eleanor Fronzi Gentile. He was also predeceased by the mother of his children Maureen Gentile. A graduate of Providence College where he earned a B.A. degree in Economics and Philosophy. He spent most of his career in banking retiring as a Vice President. He also was a teacher at Notre Dame High School for a short period of time where he taught history, psychology and religion. Anthony loved being with and spending time with his family, was an avid fan of the N.Y. Giants, N.Y. Yankees and UCONN sports. Father of Steven (Kimberly) Gentile and children Justin and Leah; Kathleen (Jeff) Cohen and children Jason and Brian; Anthony (Brenda) Gentile, Jr. and children Amanda and Ashley. Brother of Josephine (Gene) DelMauro and Gloria (Raymond) Peach. His funeral procession will leave the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Ave. Thursday morning at 9:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish in St. Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Ave., North Haven at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery, West Haven. The visiting hours will be Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers and at Anthony Sr's request, memorial contributions in honor of his mother Eleanor, may be made to the , 825 Brook Street, I-91 Tech Ctr. #3, Rocky Hill, CT 06067 www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 26, 2019