New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
9:30 AM
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish in St. Barnabas Church
44 Washington Ave
North Haven, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Gentile
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Gentile


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Anthony Gentile Obituary
Gentile, Anthony
Anthony J. Gentile, 87, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at the Connecticut Hospice, Branford. Anthony was born in New Haven on June 22, 1931 and was the son of the late Stephen and Eleanor Fronzi Gentile. He was also predeceased by the mother of his children Maureen Gentile. A graduate of Providence College where he earned a B.A. degree in Economics and Philosophy. He spent most of his career in banking retiring as a Vice President. He also was a teacher at Notre Dame High School for a short period of time where he taught history, psychology and religion. Anthony loved being with and spending time with his family, was an avid fan of the N.Y. Giants, N.Y. Yankees and UCONN sports. Father of Steven (Kimberly) Gentile and children Justin and Leah; Kathleen (Jeff) Cohen and children Jason and Brian; Anthony (Brenda) Gentile, Jr. and children Amanda and Ashley. Brother of Josephine (Gene) DelMauro and Gloria (Raymond) Peach. His funeral procession will leave the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Ave. Thursday morning at 9:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish in St. Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Ave., North Haven at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery, West Haven. The visiting hours will be Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers and at Anthony Sr's request, memorial contributions in honor of his mother Eleanor, may be made to the , 825 Brook Street, I-91 Tech Ctr. #3, Rocky Hill, CT 06067 www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now