Giglietti, Anthony "Giggy"
Anthony "Papa Gigs," "Giggy" Giglietti of East Haven died at home on September 5, 2019. He was born in New Haven on September 24, 1954 to the late Matthew and Theresa Carusone Giglietti. "Giggy" graduated from Wilbur Cross High School in 1972 where he was a standout varsity hockey and baseball player. He worked for Connecticut Limousine and Stop & Shop. He loved listening to live music and would travel around the State to watch bands play. He had a passion for cooking, sports, watching the Yankees and playing pool. "Giggy" was a great storyteller and always had a joke or two that made everyone laugh. He was a loving father to Erica and Matt Giglietti and brother to Susan Lindsay. "Papa Gigs" loved and adored his grandchildren Kyle, Brooklyn and Gianna.
Visiting hours will be Monday morning from 8:30-11:00 a.m. in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place, New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Michael Church, 29 Wooster Place at 11:30 a.m. Entombment will follow in All Saints Mausoleum. Share a memory and sign "Giggy's" guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 8, 2019