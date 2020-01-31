|
Guarino, Jr., Anthony
Anthony "Tutt" Guarino, Jr., 93, of Hamden passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family. He was the husband of 72 years to Marceline Allario Guarino. Born in New Haven, son of the late Anthony and Jenny Guarino, Sr., he lived most of his life in Hamden. Anthony pioneered the T.V. & Film industry in CT. He was the chief engineer building WTNH in New Haven in the 40's, owned channel 18 in Hartford, and was the founder of Sleeping Giant Film Studio. During his retirement, he enjoyed spending time at his Westbrook home with friends and family.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by sons Anthony Guy (Roberta) Guarino, and Mark (Sue) Guarino both of Hamden. Grandchildren Toni Ann (Brian) Carey, Robert (Ryan) Guarino, Mark P. Guarino, and Kara (Steven) Solito, great-grandchildren; Samantha, Madeline, and Damon.
Funeral Services will be held Monday 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Hamden. Friends may call Monday morning from 8:15 - 10:15 at the Peter H. Torello & Son F.H., 1022 Dixwell Ave., Hamden. Burial with full military honors will follow in Centerville Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to the .
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 1, 2020