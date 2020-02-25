|
|
DeCaprio, Anthony J
Anthony J. DeCaprio, 92, of North Haven, formerly of Paradise Avenue, Hamden for many years, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the Veterans Administration Medical Center, West Haven. He was the beloved husband of 64 years to the late Constance R. "Connie" Testa DeCaprio. Tony was born in New Haven on August 3, 1927 and was the son of the late Antonio and Maryann Santanastasio DeCaprio. He served his country faithfully in the US Army during the Koran War. He worked for Pratt & Whitney for 37 years until his retirement. Tony was a member of the Knights of Columbus, enjoyed traveling and was a member of Church of the Ascension Men's Club. A devoted family man, kind and compassionate, Tony was a real people person, had a great personality and enjoyed helping others. Father of Anthony J. (Roseann) DeCaprio, Jr., Sheryl A. (Stanley) Hershonik, Louis P. (Todd Stanwood) DeCaprio and Ava Maria (Monte) Rolli. Grandfather of Anthony (Lisa) DeCaprio III, Melissa (Vincenzo) Bontempo, Joseph (Claudia) DeCaprio, Michael DeCaprio, Stanley (Allison) Hershonik III, Julia (Michael) Parisien, Jenna Lynn Rolli. Great-Grandfather of Anthony IV, Vincenzo, Jr., Gianna, Luciano, Gaetano, Donato, Joseph and James. Predeceased by his siblings Louis DeCaprio, Mary Affinito, Josephine Poremba, James, Angelo, Frank DeCaprio and Antoinette "Dolly" Niro. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.
The visiting hours will be Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue, His funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Friday morning at 9:15. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Christ the Bread of Life Parish at Church of the Ascension, 1050 Dunbar Hill Road, Hamden at 10:00. Entombment with full military honors will follow in the St. Lawrence Mausoleum, West Haven. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the ORTV, Inc., 15 Peach Orchard Road, Prospect, CT 06712-1052 or the , 370 7th Avenue Suite 1802, New York, NY 10001. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 26, 2020