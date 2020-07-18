1/1
Anthony J. Dematteo
DEMATTEO, ANTHONY J.
Anthony J. DeMatteo, 92, of Meriden passed away peacefully on Friday, July 17, 2020 with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of 13 years to Cressida Smith DeMatteo. Anthony was born in New Haven on June 15, 1928 and was the son of the late Francesco and Rosalie DeMartino DeMatteo. A Tax Accountant for 40 years, he started with the former G.P. Cummings Accounting firm and later was self-employed until his retirement. Anthony was an avid golfer, enjoyed opera and classical music, and was a lover of animals. Father of Marc DeMatteo and Anthony (Irene) DeMatteo. Also survived by five grandchildren. Predeceased by his brothers Alphonse, Benny and Pasquale DeMatteo.
Private funeral services have been entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Animal Haven, Inc., 89 Mill Road, North Haven, CT 06473. www.northhavenfuneral.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Jul. 18, 2020.
