Anthony J. Janeczek, 94, of Hamden, CT passed away at home on Saturday, April 4, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of the late Ann McTague Janeczek. He is survived by his sister Helen Janeczek of Hamden, CT. He leaves behind daughters: Nancy Janeczek of Hamden, CT, Gail Janeczek of Fall River, MA, Jane Janeczek of New York, NY and a son Anthony (Theresa) Janeczek Jr. of Glastonbury, CT. He also leaves behind four grandchildren. Marisa Janeczek of Brighton, MA, Joslyn Janeczek, Lindsay Janeczek, and Mark Janeczek all of Glastonbury, CT. He was predeceased by his brother Walter Janeczek and sister Marion Janeczek Wilchinski. Mr. Janeczek served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He was a former teacher at the former CT School of Electronics. He retired from Eli Whitney Technical High School in 1991 where he was the Electronics Dept. Head and later taught Digital Microprocessing in the adult program. Private entombment will take place in All Saints Mausoleum. A memorial service will be held sometime in the near future. Sisk Brothers Funeral Home 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden, in care of arrangements. Donations in his memory may be made to Smilow Cancer Hospital and Yale Cancer Center Closer to Free Fund, Office of Development, Yale New Haven Hospital, P.O. Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508-9979. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.siskbrothers.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 7, 2020