Longley, Anthony J.
Anthony Joseph Longley, 13, of North Haven, son of Bert and Kimberly Longley, died peacefully on December 8, 2019 at Yale New Haven Children's Hospital with his family by his side after a 10-year battle with brain cancer. Anthony leaves his best friend, little brother and sports fanatic partner Ryan Longley. Maternal grandson of Stanley and Pauline Kobylanski. Paternal grandson of Steven Demayo and Virginia Longley.
Anthony will be remembered by his family and friends as a caring, resilient, hardworking, sports loving young man who always had a smile on his face and was the first in line to lend a helping hand to anyone in need and forget about his own health issues. Anthony was an honor student at North Haven Middle School and was involved in the North Haven Youth Football, North Haven Youth Basketball and North Haven Youth Lacrosse programs. I would like to publicly thank the parents of Anthony's "brothers" whom were there for Anthony from day of diagnosis until the day of his last breath. These boys and their families went above and beyond for Anthony and our family and did whatever they could to keep a smile on Anthony's face until the moment he passed. James and Wendy Bernardo and family, Shaun and Kimberly McKrevan and family, Alice and Adam Pandolfi and family, Steve and Shirley Rapuano and family and lastly Peter and Alycia Arsich and family. You all will forever hold a special place in Anthony's heart as well as his parents and brother.
Lastly, a special thank you to Dr. Kristopher Kahle, Anthony's neurosurgeon who, with the blessings of his hands allowed us to spend an additional 10 years with Anthony that we may not of be granted had we not been blessed with the best neurosurgeon around.
The visiting hours will be Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Family and friends are invited to go directly to St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Avenue, North Haven on Thursday morning at 11:30 to attend a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 10, 2019