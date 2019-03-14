MARONE, ANTHONY J. (TONY)

Anthony J. (Tony) Marone, 77, of Hamden, beloved husband of the late Eleanor F. Ventriglio Marone, entered into eternal rest on March 10, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Born in New Haven on No-vember 8, 1941, he was the son of the late John S. Marone and Rose E. Marenna Marone. Loving father of Lisa (Vincent) Langone of North-ford, Michael Marone (fiancée, Stella Bauco) of Cheshire, and John D. (Jessica) Marone of Branford. Predeceased by infant son, Anthony J. Marone Jr. Loving grandfather of Justine (James) Boisvert, Michael Langone and Matthew Langone. Great grandfather of Ellie Boisvert. Brother of John S. (Jeanne) Marone Jr. of Branford, Carolyn E. O'Connor of Clinton, Audrey (Alfred) Bowes of Wallingford and Den-ise (Christian) Miller of Hamden. Prior to his retirement, Tony was the owner/operator of Tony Marone's Auto Repair in Hamden. He be-longed to the Hamden Fish and Game Club and enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Most of all, he cherished spending time with his beloved family. His warmth, kindness and generosity has touched the lives of a large circle of friends and family. Those who loved him have many fond memories to fill the void left in their hearts by his passing. His funeral procession will leave the North Haven Funeral Home 36 Washington Ave. Saturday morning at 9:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Hamden at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in All Saints Mausoleum. Friends may call Friday from 4 p.m. to 8pm.www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019