New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church
Hamden, CT
View Map
Interment
Following Services
All Saints Mausoleum
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Marone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony J. (Tony) Marone


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Anthony J. (Tony) Marone Obituary
MARONE, ANTHONY J. (TONY)
Anthony J. (Tony) Marone, 77, of Hamden, beloved husband of the late Eleanor F. Ventriglio Marone, entered into eternal rest on March 10, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Born in New Haven on No-vember 8, 1941, he was the son of the late John S. Marone and Rose E. Marenna Marone. Loving father of Lisa (Vincent) Langone of North-ford, Michael Marone (fiancée, Stella Bauco) of Cheshire, and John D. (Jessica) Marone of Branford. Predeceased by infant son, Anthony J. Marone Jr. Loving grandfather of Justine (James) Boisvert, Michael Langone and Matthew Langone. Great grandfather of Ellie Boisvert. Brother of John S. (Jeanne) Marone Jr. of Branford, Carolyn E. O'Connor of Clinton, Audrey (Alfred) Bowes of Wallingford and Den-ise (Christian) Miller of Hamden. Prior to his retirement, Tony was the owner/operator of Tony Marone's Auto Repair in Hamden. He be-longed to the Hamden Fish and Game Club and enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Most of all, he cherished spending time with his beloved family. His warmth, kindness and generosity has touched the lives of a large circle of friends and family. Those who loved him have many fond memories to fill the void left in their hearts by his passing. His funeral procession will leave the North Haven Funeral Home 36 Washington Ave. Saturday morning at 9:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Hamden at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in All Saints Mausoleum. Friends may call Friday from 4 p.m. to 8pm.www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now