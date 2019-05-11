Monte, Anthony J.

Anthony J. Monte, age 91, of West Haven, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019, with his loving family by his side. He was the beloved husband of 67 years to the late Ellen Bosta Monte. Anthony is survived by his daughters, Sharon (James) Recchia, and Maurine (Edward) Villani. Beloved Pa to his cherished grandchildren Edward Villani, Michael Villani, Elizabeth & Dustin Werle and great-grandchildren Alex & Emilie Werle, all of whom he loved spending time with. He was the brother of Irene McDonough and the late Betty DeBerry. Born on January 26, 1928 to the late Anthony & Stella Winn Monte, in Derby, CT, Anthony was a proud Navy Veteran, serving during World War II, in the Pacific aboard the U.S.S. Rochester. He was an avid sportsman; enjoying jogging and playing softball and golf. Anthony was a longtime member of the West Haven Italian American Club, where he and his wife enjoyed many Saturday night dances and good times. He retired from The Bilco Company, where he was a carpenter for 40 years. After his retirement from Bilco, Anthony proudly worked as the caretaker for St. Paul's Church, where he and Ellen were communicants. Since the passing of his wife, Anthony volunteered at The Grimes Center, in New Haven.

Anthony's family would like to thank the entire 5th Floor Cardiac Unit at Yale New Haven Hospital for their compassion, support and care during this time.

Visitation will take place on Monday morning, from 8:30-10:30 AM at The West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 in St. Lawrence Church. Interment, with military honors, will follow, in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Donations in his memory may be made to The Grimes Center Recreation Fund, 1354 Chapel St., New Haven, CT 06511. Online condolences can be left for the family on our website.

