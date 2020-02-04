|
|
Rosarbo, Anthony J.
Anthony J. Rosarbo of 164 Peat Meadow Rd., New Haven died peacefully on February 3, 2020 at Connecticut Hospice with his family by his side after fighting a short courageous battle with small cell lung cancer. He was born in New Haven on October 13, 1957 to the late Antonio and Angelina Fraulo Rosarbo. Anthony was a kind, considerate and thoughtful man who loved to be around people. He touched everyone he met and made them feel special. He was the loving brother of Angela Rosarbo and Vincent (Angie) Rosarbo. Proud uncle of Nicole and Jay Palana, loving great-uncle of Rocco and Bianca Palana. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visiting hours will be Friday morning from 8:30 – 10:30 in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place, New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at St. Vincent dePaul Church, 80 Taylor Ave., East Haven at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in East Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Joan DeCotis Foundation through Vin Rosarbo. Share a memory and sign Anthony's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020