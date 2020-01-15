|
|
Kornacki, Anthony
Anthony "Tony" Kornacki, 70, of Deep River (formerly Branford) died peacefully December 26, 2019 in hospice care at Middlesex Hospital. He was born in New Haven October 30, 1949, son of the late Stephen and Anna Myjak Kornacki. He worked for the United States Postal Service for 22 years until his retirement in 2007. Tony also worked as a supernumerary Police Officer for the Town of Branford for over 30 years of which he was most proud. He was the brother of the late Stephen "Doc", Jon, and Joseph "Whitey" Kornacki. Tony is survived by his sons Anthony (Lee Ann) Kornacki of Old Lyme and Nicholas (Hadley) Kornacki of Deep River as well as his beloved grandchildren Scout, Andrew and Lillian whom he adored. Always willing to lend a helping hand, he will be sorely missed by those who knew and loved him. A public memorial service will be held at 1pm on January 25 at the First Congregational Church of Old Lyme, 2 Ferry Road, Old Lyme, CT.
Published in Shoreline Times & The New Haven Register from Jan. 17 to Jan. 24, 2020