Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Kornacki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Kornacki

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony Kornacki Obituary
Kornacki, Anthony
Anthony "Tony" Kornacki, 70, of Deep River (formerly Branford) died peacefully December 26, 2019 in hospice care at Middlesex Hospital. He was born in New Haven October 30, 1949, son of the late Stephen and Anna Myjak Kornacki. He worked for the United States Postal Service for 22 years until his retirement in 2007. Tony also worked as a supernumerary Police Officer for the Town of Branford for over 30 years of which he was most proud. He was the brother of the late Stephen "Doc", Jon, and Joseph "Whitey" Kornacki. Tony is survived by his sons Anthony (Lee Ann) Kornacki of Old Lyme and Nicholas (Hadley) Kornacki of Deep River as well as his beloved grandchildren Scout, Andrew and Lillian whom he adored. Always willing to lend a helping hand, he will be sorely missed by those who knew and loved him. A public memorial service will be held at 1pm on January 25 at the First Congregational Church of Old Lyme, 2 Ferry Road, Old Lyme, CT.
Published in Shoreline Times & The New Haven Register from Jan. 17 to Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -