Anthony L. "Tony" Castellano, 82, of Hamden, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Yale-New Haven Hospital/St. Raphael Campus with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of 58 years to Ellen Faughnan Castellano. Tony was born in New Haven on February 27, 1938 and was the son of the late Anthony Castellano Sr. and Mary Grace Barrese Castellano. He had worked as a purchasing agent for 36 years at the former Avco. Tony was a member of the Branford and West Haven Italian American Clubs. He was an avid gardener, enjoyed watching horse racing, the Red Sox, playing softball and playing cards, especially poker. Most of all Tony loved spending time with his family, who he loved unconditionally and was always the "life of the party". Father of Mary Ellen Rodman (Michael Dalton), Anthony C. Castellano (Cheryl), Patricia Castellano (Patrick Vitello) and Jenifer Macauley (Sean). Grandfather of Amanda, Steven and Sophia Castellano, Kelsey and Allison Rodman, Kate and Jack Macauley. Brother of Joseph Castellano (Pamela) and the late Frank Castellano. The visiting hours will be on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Funeral services will be held at a later date.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 25, 2020