1/1
Anthony L. Fonda Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fonda Jr., Anthony L.
Anthony Lawrence Fonda Jr. 55, of West Haven beloved husband of 25 years to Dila Dushku Fonda passed away October 29, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital after losing his courageous battle to Acute Myeloid Leukemia surrounded by the comfort and love of his family. Loving father of Valentino Anthony Fonda, Anthony Lawrence Fonda III, and Alexandria Gabrielle Fonda all of Wallingford. Anthony was born on October 6, 1965 son of Anthony L. and Lois Velardi Fonda Sr of Northford. Brother of Louis (Melinda) Fonda, Jennifer (Stephen) Davis, and Christopher Fonda all of Northford. At the time of his death Anthony was a master electrician for the United Illuminating Company. Related to the ever-supportive Dushku family. Anthony was a soft-spoken, kindhearted man who worked hard for everything he achieved in his lifetime. He was a fan of everything comic books, but especially Wolverine. More than anything else, Anthony will be remembered for his golden heart and gentle soul.
Relatives and friends may call at the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 830 Jones Hill Rd., West Haven MONDAY from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Interment will be private. Social distancing and masks are required. Sign Anthony's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Porto Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Porto Funeral Homes
830 Jones Hill Road
West Haven, CT 06516-5643
(203) 934-5000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved