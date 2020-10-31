Fonda Jr., Anthony L.Anthony Lawrence Fonda Jr. 55, of West Haven beloved husband of 25 years to Dila Dushku Fonda passed away October 29, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital after losing his courageous battle to Acute Myeloid Leukemia surrounded by the comfort and love of his family. Loving father of Valentino Anthony Fonda, Anthony Lawrence Fonda III, and Alexandria Gabrielle Fonda all of Wallingford. Anthony was born on October 6, 1965 son of Anthony L. and Lois Velardi Fonda Sr of Northford. Brother of Louis (Melinda) Fonda, Jennifer (Stephen) Davis, and Christopher Fonda all of Northford. At the time of his death Anthony was a master electrician for the United Illuminating Company. Related to the ever-supportive Dushku family. Anthony was a soft-spoken, kindhearted man who worked hard for everything he achieved in his lifetime. He was a fan of everything comic books, but especially Wolverine. More than anything else, Anthony will be remembered for his golden heart and gentle soul.Relatives and friends may call at the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 830 Jones Hill Rd., West Haven MONDAY from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Interment will be private. Social distancing and masks are required. Sign Anthony's guest book online at