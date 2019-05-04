LABAGNARA, ANTHONY

Anthony Labagnara, 90, of Northford, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 3, 2019 at the Connecticut Hospice, Branford. He was the beloved husband of 69 years to Madeline Taneszio Labagnara. Anthony was born in New Haven on July 10, 1928 and was the son of the late Eugene and Marguerite Affinito Labagnara. He served his country faithfully in the US Army during the Korean War. Anthony was a carpenter all his life having worked for the Carpenter's Union Local #215. He was very proud of building his own home and enjoyed watching old movies. Father of Patricia Gambardella (Andrew), Eugene and Joseph Labagnara, Linda Gleason (James). Father-in-law of Lucia Labagnara. Grandfather of Stefanie Savo (Dominic), Gabriel Gambardella (Patricia), Luke and Joshua Labagnara, Brandon Gleason (Bethany), Jordan Gleason (Christina) and Olyvia Gleason. Brother of Diane Menchetti (Nathan), Claudia Sortito and the late Laurine Vitali and Deacon Gene Labagnara. Brother-in-law of Carole Labagnara. Also survived by nine great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.

The visiting hours will be Monday morning from 9:00 to 11:00 at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 11:00. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Avenue, North Haven at 11:30. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on May 5, 2019