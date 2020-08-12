1/1
Anthony M. Bunk
1924 - 2020
{ "" }
Bunk, Anthony M.
Anthony M. Bunk, 96, of Mountain Rd., Seymour, died peacefully in his sleep at Avery Heights Nursing Center, Hartford on August 10, 2020. Tony, as he was known to his many friends, was a lifelong resident of Seymour and a Communicant of St. Augustine's Church. He was the 2014 recipient of the St. Joseph Archdiocesan Medal of Appreciation for Service to St Augustine's, awarded for his commitment and dedication to the Catholic Church. On April 17, 1948 Tony married the love of his life, Eleanor DiLuzio of Ansonia. They had 57 wonderful years together before her death in 2005. Tony was also predeceased by his parents, Sophie and Adam, brothers Stanley, Edward, Andrew, Bradford, William (who was his twin), and sister, Wanda Lewicki. Tony and Eleanor were blessed with four children, three of whom survive: Anthony (Carol) of Tooele, Utah, Barbara (Thomas Gibbons) of Glastonbury and Thomas (Carol) of Seymour. He was predeceased by his daughter Susan Bunk-Haynes (Thomas). He is survived by his 6 grandchildren: Patrick Haynes (Jacqueline Stumpf) of Milford; Kristin Bunk of Utah; Adam Bunk (Gabrielle Frank) of Norwalk; Susan Bunk (Patrick Kozloski) of Clinton; Julie Bunk of Utah; and Matthew Gibbons (Claudia) of Greensboro, NC. He will also be fondly remembered by his 6 great-grandchildren: Felicity, Claire, Kenna Mae, Chase, Bennett and Jack. He was a welcoming good-hearted man who took great joy in his family and many friends. He was particularly close to his nephews Edward and Leon Bunk Jr., special family friend Heidi, as well as his special "Tuesday with Tony" Ansonia Lunch Bunch. Tony was a member of the Greatest Generation. He served as a Radioman aboard U.S. Navy destroyers in the Pacific and Mediterranean theaters. An avid sportsman, Tony relished playing golf and bowling with his friends, watching the Yankees, and a good game of Jarts and Bocci at family get-togethers. He lived his long blessed life to its fullest, faithfully working to be with his parents, siblings, daughter Susie and beloved Eleanor again. Tony Bunk will be greatly missed by all those fortunate enough to have known him. Funeral Services for Tony will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at the Anthony V. Chepulis Funeral Home, 47 Washington Ave., Seymour for a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Augustine Church of St. Nicholas Parish, 35 Washington Ave., Seymour. Interment with full Military Honors will follow at St. Augustine Cemetery. Friends are invited to a walk through visitation to greet the family on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Facial coverings are required and social distancing will be maintained. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.chepulisfuneralhome.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Anthony V.Chepulis Funeral Home - Seymour
AUG
15
Funeral service
09:30 AM
Anthony V.Chepulis Funeral Home - Seymour
AUG
15
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Augustine Church of St. Nicholas Parish
Funeral services provided by
Anthony V.Chepulis Funeral Home - Seymour
47 Washington Ave.
Seymour, CT 06483
(203) 888-3812
Memories & Condolences
August 12, 2020
Peaceful Passage Arrangement
August 11, 2020
I met Tony at St Augustine church he was so lovely and friendly me and my family definitely will missed you we used to sit at church close ripy dear friend.
Sonia Garcia
Friend
August 11, 2020
Tony was a warm and welcoming presence some 20 years ago when we showed up at St Augustines with 3 small children.

O Lord, grant those who have died the joy of Your Presence, and us who are living the happiness of knowing this.

We ask this through Jesus Christ

Amen
Deacon Mike Lynch
Acquaintance
August 11, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
August 11, 2020
God saved the best for last. Rest In Peace, Cousin/Uncle Tony. I hope you’re having the grandest of family reunions with the Bunks, the Novalany clan, and God. I will always remember you smiling.
Regina Tomasula Swanson
Family
August 11, 2020
My condolences to all at the loss of this sweet man. His warmth and welcoming nature always made me feel like part of the family. Hoping the love he radiated will surround you all during this time.
Ilene Grueneberg
Friend
