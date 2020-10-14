CHRISTOFORO, ANTHONY M. SR
Anthony M. (Tony) Christoforo died Sunday, October 11. Born (Oct. 4, 1941) and raised in North Haven on the family farm, he was the youngest child of Rose Valentino and Michael Christoforo. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 60 years Mary Neborski and children Anthony Jr., Laura Scott, David (Stacy), and Daniel (Kate) and his cherished grandchildren Staci, Toni (mom Deb), David Jr., Emma, Grayce, Jaxon, and Jordyn. He was predeceased by 13 siblings and leaves one surviving brother and many, many nieces and nephews over several generations. Tony was a Class of '59 graduate of NHHS (Go Indians!) and a longtime resident of Northford. Nothing made him happier than family time! He enjoyed spending Sundays and holidays at home or by the pool with family and friends and all were always welcome! Over the years he was a faithful follower of UConn football, basketball and baseball, the Red Sox and the Pats. He could often be found catching up with the news around the area on his golf cart and enjoyed sharing with all along his way. His patience and his generosity were legendary.
Private funeral services have been entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. www.northhavenfuneral.com
