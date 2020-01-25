|
Fusco, Anthony M.
Anthony M. Fusco, 83, of Hamden, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at his home with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of 59 years to Carol Scafariello Fusco. Anthony was born in New Haven on August 7, 1936 and was the son of the late Frank and Antoinette Gargano Fusco. He served his country faithfully in the US Army. Anthony was a meat cutter all his life and was the owner/operator of the former Ye Olde Butcher Shoppe of Hamden for many years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Carmel Council of Hamden, enjoyed playing cards and was a car enthusiast, especially when it came to his cherry red Cadillac. Father of Lisa Hackley and Jeffrey Fusco (Janiece). Grandfather of Nicholas and Jonathan Fusco. Brother of Arthur Fusco. Predeceased by his grandson Eddie Hackley, Jr. Family and friends are invited to go directly to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 2819 Whitney Avenue, Hamden on Saturday, February 1st at 11:00 to attend a Mass of Christian burial. There will be no visiting hours. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 26, 2020