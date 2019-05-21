Raccio, Anthony M. "Tony"

Anthony M. "Tony" Raccio, age 92, of Hamden passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019 after a brief illness. He was the beloved husband of sixty years to Norma J. Raccio. Anthony is survived by his sons, Attorney William M. Raccio and Anthony D. Raccio, and his grandson, William M. Raccio, Jr. Anthony attended local schools and was a lifelong resident of Hamden. In his youth, he enjoyed playing football, baseball and softball, and also played football at Hamden High School. In 1943 he volunteered to join the US Navy in World War II, and was assigned to a special Seabee unit. On Easter Sunday, 1945 his unit was attached to the Marines who participated in the invasion of Okinawa. This was the largest amphibious assault in the Pacific Theatre in World War II. Anthony also participated in the occupation of Japan, and was the recipient of the Victory Medal, two Naval letters of Commendation, the American Campaign Medal, the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal with the silver service star, the Occupation of Japan Medal, and the Connecticut Wartime Medal. During his working years, Anthony owned and operated the Raccio Real Estate Co., and received status as Realtor Emeritus from the National Association of Realtors after over forty years of membership. He worked closely with his beloved wife, the late Norma J. Raccio, who founded the Raccio Insurance Agency in 1972. Anthony and Norma enjoyed traveling to their condo in Fort Meyers, Florida, and were nearly inseparable until Norma's death in 2010. During his lifetime, Anthony was very involved in the Hamden Republican Party, acting in various leadership roles over the years. He served as campaign manager for a number of mayoral candidates including the late John DeNicola, Jr. and John DeNicola, Sr. In 1986 he received the Hamden Republican Town Committee Chairman Award as the outstanding Republican of the year, in addition to a citation from the Connecticut Legislature for over thirty years of contributions to the community. Mr. Raccio served as Chairman of the Hamden Veterans Memorial, Chairman of the Hamden Parks and Recreation Commission, and Hamden Fire Commission. In 1979, Mr. Raccio was appointed by the late Governor Ella T. Grasso as a member of the Center for the Study of Real Estate and Urban Economic Studies. He also acted as a Government Real Estate Appraiser, and a Compliance Inspector assigned to the Veterans Administration. He was known to have such a unique understanding of the inner workings of politics that in 1987 he was contacted by Steven C. Rockefeller, Jr. to serve as a consultant in a possible run for public office by Mr. Rockefeller. In 1961 Anthony received a letter from John F. Kennedy thanking him for his work with the Citizens for Kennedy-Johnson. He also attended the inauguration of President Richard M. Nixon. An avid sports fan, Anthony took great pride in having seen renowned athletes Joe DiMaggio, Ted Williams and Rocky Marciano perform in person on many occasions, and was fortunate to see Frank Sinatra in several live performances. Anthony's family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, May 23rd from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Washington Memorial Funeral Home, 4 Washington Ave., North Haven. His funeral procession will leave from the funeral home on Friday, May 24th, at 10:30 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. in Divine Mercy Parish at St. Stephen Church, 400 Ridge Rd., Hamden. Burial with military honors will follow at All Saints Cemetery, North Haven. Memorial contributions in Anthony's name may be made to Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405 or at www.hospice.com

www.washingtonmemorialfh.com Published in The New Haven Register from May 22 to May 23, 2019