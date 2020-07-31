1/1
Anthony M. Zumbo Jr.
1962 - 2020
Zumbo, Jr., Anthony M.
Anthony M. Zumbo Jr., 58 of West Haven passed away unexpectedly at Yale New Haven Hospital on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, Anthony was born on May 24, 1962 in New Haven, CT. He is the son of Anthony (Tony) & Eleanor Zumbo of Orange, CT. He grew up in the Allingtown section of West Haven & is a graduate of West Haven High School, Class of 1980 and was a longtime member of the CT. Laborer's Union. He was predeceased by his brother Mark Zumbo and his grandson Nathaniel Lyons. He is survived by his children, Andrea Zumbo of New Haven and Anthony M. Zumbo III, of Hamden. He is also survived by his siblings Lisa Camera, Theresa & Karen Zumbo of New Haven and Pamela (Scott) D'Amato of Enfield. He is also survived by his nieces, Jessica & Lindsey Camera, Cassandra Zumbo, Alissa (Patrick) Stipa, his great-niece Isabella Camera & great-nephews James Consiglio, Jr., Jacob Davidson and Aidan Stipa. Anthony loved us all and was loved by many, he will be greatly missed.
Friends & family are invited to his services from 2 p.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, August 8th, 2020 at Hamden Memorial Funeral Home, 1300 Dixwell Avenue, Hamden, CT. Masks are required to attend the service.



Published in The New Haven Register on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Service
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Hamden Memorial
Hamden Memorial
1300 Dixwell Avenue
Hamden, CT 06514
203-248-5668
