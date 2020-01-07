|
|
Malafronte, Anthony "ChaCha"
Anthony "Tony" Malafronte, 87, of North Haven, passed away at Yale New-Haven Hospital early on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. He was born on April 23, 1932 in New Haven, CT, to the late Vera and Louis Malafronte. Tony graduated from Fordham University with a degree in pharmacy, having found his passion for medicine while serving in the navy during the Korean War. On June 5, 1956 he married Dolores Malafronte (Tommaselli), with whom he raised five sons in Woodbridge. Anthony traveled to all 50 states and lived, for a time, in both San Diego, CA and St. Petersburg, FL. Tony had a large circle of friends, many of whom joined him at daily masses at Our Lady of the Assumption Church; for cards and dinner Campagnia Club; and for philanthropic pursuits at the Amity Club, of which he was a past president. Giving back to others was essential to Tony, and he remained a community pharmacist at Visel's Pharmacy (New Haven, CT) even after taking a corporate position at Breckenridge Pharmaceuticals. His fiercely supportive nature was also present in his support of the New York Yankees, the New York Giants, and the UCONN Women's basketball team. The Woodbridge Fathers Baseball League, of which Tony was the first president, formed around his dining room table. At that same table, Tony could often be found giving insightful advice or unleashing his characteristic chuckle among any number of his loyal friends and family members. Those who love Tony remember with gratitude his drive to provide, his sense of morality, and most of all his unrelenting care for his community. Tony was predeceased by his wife, Dolores Malafronte; his sister, Teresa Cuozzo; and his brother, Louis Malafronte. He is survived by his sons Anthony (Lydia) Malafronte, Jr., Robert (Margaret) Malafronte, Richard (Marion) Malafronte, David (Mara) Malafronte, and Paul Malafronte; his ten grandchildren Gregory (Clarissa) Malafronte, Frank Malafronte, Dylan Malafronte, Erin (Michael) Ocone, Joseph Malafronte, Maria Malafronte, Ashley Malafronte, Katelin Malafronte, Colin Malafronte, and Paul Malafronte, Jr; and his great-granddaughter Sophia Dee Malafronte.
Visiting hours will be Thursday evening from 4-8pm in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place, New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday morning at 10:30am in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 81 Center Rd., Woodbridge. Burial will follow in Eastside Burial Grounds. Memorial contributions may be made to the Amity Charitable Trust, Malafronte-Cuozzo Memorial Fund, PO Box 8626 New Haven, CT 06531. Share a memory and sign Tony's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020