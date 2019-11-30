|
Maratea, II, Anthony
Anthony Peter Maratea II, 65, of New Haven, passed away on November 28, 2019. Born on September 20, 1954 in New Haven, he was the son of the late Anna and Anthony P. Maratea. Anthony fell in love with trains at an early age, collecting models all the way to present day. He was an avid food connoisseur, talented sign painter and a big jokester (BIG JOKESTER), never failing to light up a room. Most importantly, Anthony loved his family, especially his two boys. Anthony is survived by his sons, Anthony P. (Danielle) Maratea III and Matthew S. Maratea; grandson, Anthony P. Maratea IV; sister, Ann E. Deloughery; and his friends and family of Westville Bible Chapel. He was predeceased by his sister, LuAnn DeNigris. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at The CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad Street Milford, CT 06460. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Westville Bible Chapel, 201 Alston Ave., New Haven, CT 06515.To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 1, 2019