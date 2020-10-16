Marone, Anthony Jr.
Anthony Marone Jr., 79, of Hamden died October 14th at Connecticut Hospice after a long illness. "Tony" was a lifelong resident of Hamden. His larger than life smile and outgoing personality was endearing to all that knew him. Tony was an avid motorcycle and car enthusiast, outdoorsman, and fisherman who loved spending time with his wife, family, and vast group of friends. He was the husband of Lorraine D'Addio Marone. Born in Hamden, son of the late Anthony and Margaret Maselli Marone, he worked for over 45 years in the traffic engineering department in the Town of Hamden. Besides his wife, he is survived by a son Anthony III (Samantha) Marone of Westbrook, stepsons Michael & Justin Guidone, grandchildren and stepgrandchildren; Edward George, Alyssa Marone, Madison Marone, Michaela Crowley, Nathan Guidone, and a great-grandchild Gabriella George. He was predeceased by a daughter Denise Marone George. Friends are invited to go directly to Blessed Sacrament Church, Tuesday at 10:30, for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment in Beaverdale Memorial Park. Calling hours will be Monday 4 - 7 p.m. in the Peter H. Torello & Son Funeral Home, 1022 Dixwell Ave., Hamden, CT. Memorial contributions may be made at www.hospice.com
