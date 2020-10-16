1/1
Anthony Marone Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marone, Anthony Jr.
Anthony Marone Jr., 79, of Hamden died October 14th at Connecticut Hospice after a long illness. "Tony" was a lifelong resident of Hamden. His larger than life smile and outgoing personality was endearing to all that knew him. Tony was an avid motorcycle and car enthusiast, outdoorsman, and fisherman who loved spending time with his wife, family, and vast group of friends. He was the husband of Lorraine D'Addio Marone. Born in Hamden, son of the late Anthony and Margaret Maselli Marone, he worked for over 45 years in the traffic engineering department in the Town of Hamden. Besides his wife, he is survived by a son Anthony III (Samantha) Marone of Westbrook, stepsons Michael & Justin Guidone, grandchildren and stepgrandchildren; Edward George, Alyssa Marone, Madison Marone, Michaela Crowley, Nathan Guidone, and a great-grandchild Gabriella George. He was predeceased by a daughter Denise Marone George. Friends are invited to go directly to Blessed Sacrament Church, Tuesday at 10:30, for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment in Beaverdale Memorial Park. Calling hours will be Monday 4 - 7 p.m. in the Peter H. Torello & Son Funeral Home, 1022 Dixwell Ave., Hamden, CT. Memorial contributions may be made at www.hospice.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Peter H. Torello & Sons Funeral Home
1022 Dixwell Ave.
Hamden, CT 06514
(203) 624-4959
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved