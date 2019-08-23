New Haven Register Obituaries
Sisk Brothers Funeral Home - Hamden
3105 Whitney Ave.
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-7114
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
Sisk Brothers Funeral Home - Hamden
3105 Whitney Ave.
Hamden, CT 06518
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Ascension
1050 Dunbar Hill Rd.
Hamden, CT
1931 - 2019
Anthony Matarese Obituary
Matarese, Anthony
Anthony Matarese, 88, of Hamden, beloved husband for over sixty years to Phyllis Franco Matarese, passed away peacefully on Aug., 22, 2019. He is survived by his wife, two sons Michael (Kelly) Matarese of Meriden and Peter Matarese of SC, four grandchildren, Nicholas and Brian of SC and Anthony and Matthew of Meriden, a brother Michael (Sylvia) Matarese of Wallingford and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother Benjamin Matarese and a sister Lucy Wilson. Anthony was born Jan. 14, 1931 in New Haven a son of the late Michael and Laurenza "Laura" Cutella Matarese, served for four years with the US Air Force and had been employed for many years as a heating and cooling contractor, first working for City Fuel, then opening his own company, Matco Fuel of New Haven and after retiring from the family business, he most recently worked part time for Petro, Inc. Funeral from Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden, Monday morning at 9:30. Mass of Christian Burial in the Church of the Ascension, 1050 Dunbar Hill Rd., Hamden at 10:00. Burial will follow with military honors in All Saints Cemetery. Calling hours will be Sunday from 4 - 8pm. Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 www.siskbrothers.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 24, 2019
