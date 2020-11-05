1/1
Anthony Matteo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Matteo, Anthony
Anthony F. Matteo (Master Sgt-Retired US Air Force) passed away on March 23, 2020. He was born on November 22, 1948. He was the son of the late Anthony (Ward) Matteo and Louise (Germanese). After graduating from Hamden High School he proudly served his country for over 20 years in the US Air Force. He received the Air Force Good Conduct Medal with 14 Devices and more. Beloved brother of Rosann (Jackie) Callahan (Richard), Louise (Chickie) Corkins. He was predeceased by his son Vincent James Matteo, and sister Geraldine (Jerri) O'Brien.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 14, at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 397 Ferry Street, New Haven, at 10 a.m. Burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis Grammar School Ferry Street, New Haven. Masks are required to enter the church. Condolences may be expressed at Hamdenmemorialfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved