Matteo, Anthony
Anthony F. Matteo (Master Sgt-Retired US Air Force) passed away on March 23, 2020. He was born on November 22, 1948. He was the son of the late Anthony (Ward) Matteo and Louise (Germanese). After graduating from Hamden High School he proudly served his country for over 20 years in the US Air Force. He received the Air Force Good Conduct Medal with 14 Devices and more. Beloved brother of Rosann (Jackie) Callahan (Richard), Louise (Chickie) Corkins. He was predeceased by his son Vincent James Matteo, and sister Geraldine (Jerri) O'Brien.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 14, at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 397 Ferry Street, New Haven, at 10 a.m. Burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis Grammar School Ferry Street, New Haven. Masks are required to enter the church. Condolences may be expressed at Hamdenmemorialfuneralhome.com