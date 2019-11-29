New Haven Register Obituaries
Iovanne Funeral Home
11 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 865-8961
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Iovanne Funeral Home
11 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT 06511
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish
555 Middletown Ave.
North Haven, CT
View Map
1944 - 2019
Anthony Michael Cioffi Obituary
Cioffi, Anthony Michael
Anthony "Tony" Michael Cioffi, of East Haven passed away peacefully on November 27, 2019 in Branford, CT Hospice. He is the beloved husband of M. Elaine Daigle Cioffi. He was born in New Haven, CT on November 24, 1944, son of the late Anthony L. and Julia Petraiuolo Cioffi. Tony graduated from Notre Dame High School and finished his bachelor's degree at the University of New Haven. He earned his MBA from the University of Bridgeport. He was the Sr. Manufacturing Analyst for Ulbrich Stainless Steel Co. for 28 years. Professionally, Tony was well known in the field of systems management. As a member of the American Production Inventory Control Society he served on its board for over a decade. He was an adjunct professor at the University of Hartford Barney School of Business since 2003. His hobbies included woodworking and sports cars. Sunday drives in his Corvette listening to ZZ Top and getting ice cream were some of things he enjoyed doing with his family. Tony's patience and attention to detail were reflected in everything he did, and he passed down a sense of pride to his children to be the best they can be.
Besides his wife, Tony is survived by his son Michael A. Cioffi and his wife Kristy and granddaughter Nicole; daughter Danielle E. Crawford and her husband, Joseph.
Visiting hours will be held Monday evening from 4:00-7:00 in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place in New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Therese Church, 555 Middletown Ave. in North Haven Tuesday morning at 10:00 a.m. Relatives and friends are asked to meet directly at church. Burial will follow in Northford Cemetery. Share a memory and sign Tony's guest book online at www.iovanne.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 1, 2019
