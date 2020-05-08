Anthony "Tony" Montuori
1928 - 2020
Montuori, Anthony "Tony"
Anthony "Tony" Montuori 91 of East Haven passed away May 6, 2020 at the Regency House in Wallingford. He was born August 22, 1928 in Shelton to Antonio and Alice (Fountainrosa) Montuori. Anthony is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Geraldine (Mansfield) Montuori and children; Jacqueline DuBrel of Missouri, Mark Montuori (Lisa) of East Haven, Anthony Montuori (Lori) of Branford, Dan Montuori (Ann) of Madison, Thomas Montuori (Debbie) of Wallingford and Holly Bailey of Block Island, RI. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Robert Montuori and daughter, Dona Montuori.
Tony was an avid Yankee fan. He enjoyed spending time with his family, dancing, listening to music and was a duckpin bowler for over 60 years.
Due to the current pandemic a memorial service will be held at a future date. All services are under the care of the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven.
www.Clancy-PalumboFuneralHome.com
203-467-2789



Published in The New Haven Register on May 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Clancy - Palumbo Funeral Home
43 Kirkham Ave.
East Haven, CT 06512
(203) 467-2789
