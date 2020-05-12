Morgillo, Anthony

Anthony John Morgillo was born in New Haven on January 28, 1943 to the late Clarence and Mildred (Caprio) Morgillo. He attended New Haven Public Schools and graduated from Wilbur Cross High School in 1960. Anthony (Tony) served in the United States Army as a Military Policeman in South Korea and was honorably discharged as the rank of Sergeant.

Returning to the New Haven area, he became a prominent figure in the auto industry. He worked for twenty-five years at Mantilia Motors in West Haven as a salesman and general manager. He then went to work at Jim Barry Cadillac/Oldsmobile in Stratford as a general manager. Tony was always an afficionado of Cadillacs and classic cars.

In his retirement he became a fixture at his son's (Anthony/TJ) restaurant, Knuckleheads in Wallingford where you would always see him assisting his son and staff along with greeting customers and friends. Tony was an animal lover and in 2013 adopted his faithful companion Rocko, who was never far from his side.

Tony passed after a valiant battle with cancer on May 8th. He is survived by his son Anthony and wife Marissa Ruotolo, his brother Frank (Spring Hill, FL) and his wife Patricia; nieces: Gina Raucci, Lara Morgillo Tamburelli and husband Stephen, Julia Morgillo; his good friends Rosanne and Vincent LaBonia and of course his best friend Rocko. He was predeceased by his sister, Frances Raucci.

Tony will be missed by his family and many friends as well.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of family.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Wallingford Animal Shelter, 5 Pent Rd., Wallingford, CT 06492.



