Muro, Jr., Anthony
Entered into rest Nov. 25, 2020, Anthony Muro, Jr. 92, of North Haven; husband of the late Jeanette Lubrano Muro; father of Eugene, Richard (Susan) and Kenneth (Sharon) Muro; grandfather of Michael Muro; brother of Olivia (Bryant) Elrod and the late Raymond Muro; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Anthony worked as a meat cutter for many years at FINAST and IGA stores; born Feb. 28, 1928, son of the late Anthony Sr. and Constance Benevento Muro and he had served in the Army during the Korean Conflict.
Private services and burial will take place in All Saints Cemetery. MARESCA & SONS FUNERAL HOME 592 Chapel St. New Haven is in charge of arrangments. Offer condolences at marescafuneralhome.com