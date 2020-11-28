1/1
Anthony Muro Jr.
Muro, Jr., Anthony
Entered into rest Nov. 25, 2020, Anthony Muro, Jr. 92, of North Haven; husband of the late Jeanette Lubrano Muro; father of Eugene, Richard (Susan) and Kenneth (Sharon) Muro; grandfather of Michael Muro; brother of Olivia (Bryant) Elrod and the late Raymond Muro; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Anthony worked as a meat cutter for many years at FINAST and IGA stores; born Feb. 28, 1928, son of the late Anthony Sr. and Constance Benevento Muro and he had served in the Army during the Korean Conflict.
Private services and burial will take place in All Saints Cemetery. MARESCA & SONS FUNERAL HOME 592 Chapel St. New Haven is in charge of arrangments. Offer condolences at marescafuneralhome.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Maresca & Sons Funeral Home-Neil R. Rapuano
592 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
203-624-3411
