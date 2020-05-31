Matteis, Anthony O.Anthony O. Mattteis, 83, of North Haven passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 30th, 2020 at Yale-New Haven Hospital. He was the beloved husband of 58 years to Julie Petriccione Matteis. Anthony was born in New Haven on August 23, 1936 and was the son of the late Anthony and Adeline Geremia Matteis. He served his country faithfully in the US Navy. Anthony worked for the City of New Haven for many years retiring as a Data Processing Manager. He was an avid Boston Red Sox fan. Anthony enjoyed Sunday dinners with family and friends who he loved unconditionally. Father of John A. Matteis (Sallyann) and Annarose Ferrucci (Paul). Grandfather of Michael and Christopher Matteis, Paul Ferrucci, Jr. (Kate), Joyce Maddagh (Stephen) and Julie Ferruccci. Brother of Phyllis Perrelli.The visiting hours will be directed in accordance to the guidelines of the CDC on Tuesday morning from 9:00 to 11:00 at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. A graveside service will follow at 11:30 in All Saints Cemetery.