|
|
Onnembo, Anthony
Anthony Onnembo, 84, of Hamden, passed away peacefully on Nov. 5, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Lucille Carfora Onnembo; born Jan. 12, 1935, son of the late Nicholas and Ida Vece Onembo; He was a graduate of Hamden H.S. and Quinnipiac College and served in the Army during the Korean Conflict. Anthony retired as Treasurer of Tetley Tea Co. and previously worked in the financial areas at International Silver Co. and Gant Shirtmakers. Besides his wife, he leaves two sons Nicholas and Michael Onnembo and a grandaugher Angelina. He was predeceased by his sisters Florence and Theresa Onnembo. Tony enjoyed landscaping with his son Michael and spending time boating in Rhode Island with his granddaughter Angelina.
Friends may call at MARESCA & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Chapel St., New Haven Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church at 10 a.m. Burial in All Saints Cemetery.
Offer condolences at marescafuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019