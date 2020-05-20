Paduano Sr., Anthony

Anthony E. Paduano, Sr., 92, formerly of Northford, CT, passed away on May 9, 2020 after a long illness. He was the husband of the late Shirley M. Paduano for 73 years. He was born in New Haven, CT, to the late Louis and Josephine Paduano, Sr. Tony joined the Navy at 17 and was sent to the Philippines Island of Samar. He was a longtime employee of the town of North Branford, CT. He was predeceased by two sisters, Christine Meyers of North Haven and Margaret Castaldo of New Haven. He was also predeceased by two daughters, Marie Wilczynski and Ann S. Paduano. He is survived by two daughters, Christine E. Paduano of Southbury and Margaret Lefkimiatis (Nick) of North Haven, and one son, Anthony E. Paduano, Jr. (Kathy) of North Haven. He leaves four grandsons Costa Lefkimiatis (Julie), Adoni Lefkimiatis (Cara), Spyro Lefkimiatis, and Nikolaos C. Lefkimiatis, Jr. (Maria) of North Haven, CT and one granddaughter Nicole Paduano (Anthony) of New York. He is also survived by three great-grandsons, Adoni Jr., Niko, and Alessio. Burial is private. Memorial contributions may be made to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405



