Panza, Anthony "Chick"
Anthony "Chick" P. Panza, age 97, of West Haven passed away on March 7, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital St. Raphael's Campus. He was born in New Haven, son of the late Pascal and Florence Ardolino Panza. He is survived by his 22 nieces and nephews, many great-nieces and nephews, great-great-nieces and nephews and his sister-in-law Dolores Panza. He was predeceased by his siblings, Sabino "Sabby", John and George Panza, Caroline Iannucci, Fannie Giuliano, Anna Mongillo and Dolores Labanaro and one niece and nephew. Anthony worked for the family business, Panza Construction, for many years. He loved to be on the site with the guys. He loved his yearly winter drives to Florida, to vacation at the family home. A special thank you to his care givers, Cindy Panza and Mary Arp, for all their care and compassion over the years.
Visitation will be held on Thursday from 8:30-9:30 at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 9:30 for a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Lawrence Church at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at
www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 10, 2020