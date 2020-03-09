New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 934-7921
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Lawrence Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Panza
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony "Chick" Panza

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony "Chick" Panza Obituary
Panza, Anthony "Chick"
Anthony "Chick" P. Panza, age 97, of West Haven passed away on March 7, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital St. Raphael's Campus. He was born in New Haven, son of the late Pascal and Florence Ardolino Panza. He is survived by his 22 nieces and nephews, many great-nieces and nephews, great-great-nieces and nephews and his sister-in-law Dolores Panza. He was predeceased by his siblings, Sabino "Sabby", John and George Panza, Caroline Iannucci, Fannie Giuliano, Anna Mongillo and Dolores Labanaro and one niece and nephew. Anthony worked for the family business, Panza Construction, for many years. He loved to be on the site with the guys. He loved his yearly winter drives to Florida, to vacation at the family home. A special thank you to his care givers, Cindy Panza and Mary Arp, for all their care and compassion over the years.
Visitation will be held on Thursday from 8:30-9:30 at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 9:30 for a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Lawrence Church at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at
www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -