Anthony Paul Zurolo, Sr., 92 of North Haven, formerly of Hamden died peacefully at his home on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 with his loving family by his side. He was the beloved husband of sixty eight years to Josephine Scaramella Zurolo. Anthony was born in New Haven on June 13, 1926, a son of the late Gabriel and Carmela Lauritano Zurolo and had resided in Hamden for thirty three years before moving to North Haven twenty seven years ago. He was a foreman for the former G & O Radiator Co. of New Haven and North Haven for thirty seven years, retiring in 1986. In the 1940's, Anthony played baseball for Sargent's in the Industrial League, and had earned the nick name "Zip" because of his great fastball. Anthony is also survived by a daughter, Judi (Richard) Bouffard of North Haven, a son, Anthony P. (Elaine) Zurolo, Jr. of Windsor Locks, eight grandchildren, Elizabeth Zurolo, Danielle (Brad) Marois, Jillian (David) Wolfe, Jason (Beth) Nuzzo, Jannine Nuzzo, Richard (Alessandra) Bouffard, Daniel Bouffard and Alex Bouffard, and three great-grandchildren, Jason Marois, Mia Crisci and Jake Nuzzo. He was predeceased by his daughter Lorraine Zurolo Nuzzo and five brothers: Carmine, Venturo, Joesph, Michael and John Zurolo. Anthony's family will receive relatives and friends Saturday, May 25th from 9:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the Washington Memorial Funeral Home, 4 Washington Ave., North Haven. His funeral procession will leave from the funeral home on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated in St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Therese Church, 555 Washington Ave., North Haven. Entombment will follow in the mausoleum in All Saints Cemetery, North Haven. Memorial contributions in Anthony's name may be sent to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org/

