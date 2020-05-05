Pegnataro, Jr., Anthony
Anthony (Tony) Pegnataro, Jr., 94, of Branford passed away peacefully on April 27th, 2020, at Branford Hills Healthcare Center in Branford, Connecticut. He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Catherine (Honey) Cianciolo Pegnataro, who also resided with him at Branford Hills.
Born July 12, 1925 to Italian immigrant parents, Anthony Pegnataro, Sr. and Josephine Farace Pegnataro, Tony was raised in New Haven, CT. His father was the founder of Pegnataro's Super Food Stores where Tony was vice president, responsible for marketing and public relations. Tony, also known as "Red" for much of his early life, served his country proudly in World War II, during which he served in the 6th Marine Corps Division and participated in the Pacific campaigns, specifically at the Battle of Okinawa. Upon returning from the war, Tony earned his undergraduate degree at the University of Connecticut and entered the family food business with his two brothers, until he retired. Always young at heart and wanting to remain active, Tony then went on to become a judicial Marshal in the New Haven court system. His love for music kept him listening and performing throughout his life. As a drummer, he enjoyed playing with the StarDusters swing band, a group of businessmen, doctors, and students who played for charity at local events.
Tony and Honey started their young family in Hamden and New Haven, later settling in Orange, where they lived for 31 years. He was the devoted father of Marisa (Tom) Melillo of Woodbury, Richard (Linda) Pegnataro of Branford, Regina (Art) Satterthwaite of Branford, and Princy Pegnataro of Branford; the adored grandfather of Thomas, Nicholas, and Felicity Melillo; David (Rachel) and Cristina Pegnataro; and Julie (John) Olejarczyk; and a loving great-grandfather of Georgiana Pegnataro. He is survived by his sister-in-law Evelyn Pegnataro. Tony also leaves behind several nieces and nephews whose company he always cherished and whose lives he greatly impacted with his warmth, humor and family values.
He was predeceased by his two brothers, Donald Pegnataro formerly of Woodbridge, and Joseph Pegnataro formerly of Madison; and his sister Mary Tagliatela formerly of North Haven and Old Saybrook. He was also predeceased by his great-granddaughter, Xola Rose Melillo.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, a private burial ceremony was held in St. Lawrence Cemetery, West Haven. A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date. Special remembrance and gratitude to the staff at Branford Hills for their care and kindness.
Memorial contributions may be made to The American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900 Alexandria, VA 22202 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements in care of the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St., Guilford. To share a memory or leave condolences, visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on May 5, 2020.