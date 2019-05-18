Aceto Jr., Anthony R.

Anthony R. Aceto Jr. D.P.M. 90, of Delray Beach, Fl and Hamden, CT. beloved husband of 67 years to Lillian DeCerbo Aceto passed away on May 14, 2019 in the Delray Beach Medical Center with his loving wife by his side. Loving father of Valerie (James) Greco and Anthony R. (Elizabeth) Aceto III. Grandfather of his treasured grandchildren James P. Greco, Samuel A. Greco and Alexandra L. Aceto. Brother of Louise Fezza and the late Vincent C. and Richard E. Aceto. Anthony was born in New Haven on January 3, 1929 son of the late Anthony R. and Carmel DeMichael Aceto Sr. Anthony graduated from New Haven High School, Providence College and Temple University School of Podiatry in 1952, where he was awarded a Doctor of Podiatric Medicine degree and served as Class President for three years. He was in private practice until 1998 and was beloved by all of his patients. Anthony established the Podiatry Clinic at the Hospital of St. Raphael and was its Director until his retirement in 1998. He consulted to numerous organizations, including Blue Cross/Blue Shield and Travelers Insurance, and served as an officer of the New Haven County and Connecticut Podiatric Medical Associations. In 1977, he was recognized as the Connecticut Podiatrist of the Year. He has been a member of the Farms Country Club since 1969, where he enjoyed fifty years of golf and camaraderie with special friends. Fiercely loyal to family and friends, Anthony loved life, and despite many years of illness never complained and always put others' needs ahead of his own. His love, empathy, passion for life, kindness, intelligence, sense of humor and constant twinkle in his eye will be forever in the hearts of all those he touched.

His funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80) East Haven WEDNESDAY morning at 10:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at Our Lady of Pompeii Church at 11:00. Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Friends may call on TUESDAY from 5pm to 8pm. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Sign Anthony's guest book online at

