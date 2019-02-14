Altieri, Anthony R., Sr.

Anthony R. "Tony" Altieri, Sr., of East Haven, Connecticut died peacefully surrounded by his family at Yale-New Haven Hospital on February 8, 2019 at the age of 78.

Tony was predeceased by his daughter Leslie (Altieri) Padian, and will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 57 years Barbara (Diaz) Altieri; daughter Lauren (Altieri) Bast of East Haven, son-in-law James Padian of Branford, daughter Leah (Altieri) Alger and husband Michael of West Hartford, and son Anthony Altieri Jr. and wife Patricia of West Hartford; grandchildren Aaron and Chelsea Bast, Max Padian, Benjamin Alger, and Giuliana and Lucca Altieri; his brother John Altieri and wife Marietta of East Haven, and sister Elizabeth (Altieri) Lattanzi of Essex; longtime friend and golfing buddy Frank Rispoli of New Haven.

Born February 25, 1940 to Ralph and Adele (Bossoli) Altieri in New Haven, Tony started his lifetime career at Schiavone and Sons in 1957, working alongside his brother Jack for four decades, and retiring in 2003. Tony was a dedicated and loving husband, father, grandfather and brother, and a warm and generous friend. A good athlete with a variety of hobbies, he enjoyed a lifelong passion for golf, woodworking, the New York Yankees, and UCONN Women's Basketball.

Private memorial service will be held. The family would like to thank the Medical Intensive Care Unit at Yale-New Haven Hospital for his care and comfort. Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 14, 2019