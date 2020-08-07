Castorina, Anthony, R.
Anthony R. Castorina, age 94, of Fairfield, beloved husband of both the late Barbara Onder Castorina and Joan Cozza Castorina, passed away peacefully in his home Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Born in Bridgeport, the son of the late Anthony and Angelina (Vinceguerra) Castorina, he had been an area resident for most of his life. A 1941 graduate of Warren Harding High School, he proudly served in the U.S. Army during World War II in the 529th Signal Operation Company in Okinawa. He graduated from Tufts University with a BS degree in Chemistry in 1949. He became a licensed as a Professional Engineer in 1978. Anthony retired from Bridgeport Hydraulic Company (Aquarian Water Company) in 1982 as Vice President of Quality Control and was later employed by Flaherty-Giavara Associates until 1989. In addition to his wives, Barbara and Joan, he was predeceased by his daughter, Janis Barbara; brother Frank Castorina and sisters, Josephine Bosworth, Jean Miller, Angela Toce and Sadye Lackups. He is survived by many loving nieces and nephews and a special cousin, Ned P.A. Castorina. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Family Church, 700 Old Stratfield Road, Fairfield. Interment with military honors at Lawncroft Cemetery will be a private ceremony. Due to the church capacity restrictions of 100 people, those wishing to attend the Mass must call Holy Family Church and reserve pew seating. Currently there are 70 seats available after accounting for family. Please call 203-336-1835 to register. The deadline to register is Friday, August 14th. Masks are required at Holy Family Church. In lieu of flowers, friends may consider a donation in Anthony's memory to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, P.O. Box 5028, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5028 or The National Kidney Foundation
of CT, 3000 Whitney Avenue, #121 Hamden, CT 06518. The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the Hartford Healthcare Hospice at Home nurses and care givers and Companions and Homemakers, Cyd, Paulette and especially Dawn for the care and compassion provided to Anthony. For information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com