Anthony R. Fabrizio
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fabrizio, Anthony R.
Anthony R. "Anthony Fab" Fabrizio 87, of New Haven, beloved husband of 64 years to Ann DiLorenzo Fabrizio passed away on June 6, 2020 surrounded by his family at his home. Loving father of Angela (Tom) Iaquinto of Clinton, Anthony J. (Roseanne) Fabrizio of East Haven and Phyllis (Romeo) Voira and John R. Fabrizio all of New Haven. Grandfather of Theresa (Ralph) Douston, Roxeanne Fabrizio, Joe (Dee) Iaquinto and David Iaquinto. Great-grandfather of Jacob, Annie, Harleigh and Kensleigh. Brother of John Fabrizio of New Haven. Brother-in-law of the late Rosemarie Fabrizio. Anthony was born in New Haven on April 5, 1933 son of the late Joseph and Katherine Rignoli Fabrizio. Prior to his retirement Anthony was the co-owner of Fab's Cleaners along with his brother John and retired as a bus driver for the CTtransit Bus Company. Anthony was a 4th degree Knight of St. Francis Church and a proud Korean Army veteran.
His funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80), East Haven WEDNESDAY morning at 10:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Francis Church at 11:00. Interment with military honors will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Friends may call WEDNESDAY morning from 8:30 to 10:30. Sign Anthony's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Porto Funeral Homes
234 Foxon Road
East Haven, CT 06513-2034
(203) 467-3000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved