Fabrizio, Anthony R.Anthony R. "Anthony Fab" Fabrizio 87, of New Haven, beloved husband of 64 years to Ann DiLorenzo Fabrizio passed away on June 6, 2020 surrounded by his family at his home. Loving father of Angela (Tom) Iaquinto of Clinton, Anthony J. (Roseanne) Fabrizio of East Haven and Phyllis (Romeo) Voira and John R. Fabrizio all of New Haven. Grandfather of Theresa (Ralph) Douston, Roxeanne Fabrizio, Joe (Dee) Iaquinto and David Iaquinto. Great-grandfather of Jacob, Annie, Harleigh and Kensleigh. Brother of John Fabrizio of New Haven. Brother-in-law of the late Rosemarie Fabrizio. Anthony was born in New Haven on April 5, 1933 son of the late Joseph and Katherine Rignoli Fabrizio. Prior to his retirement Anthony was the co-owner of Fab's Cleaners along with his brother John and retired as a bus driver for the CTtransit Bus Company. Anthony was a 4th degree Knight of St. Francis Church and a proud Korean Army veteran.His funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80), East Haven WEDNESDAY morning at 10:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Francis Church at 11:00. Interment with military honors will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Friends may call WEDNESDAY morning from 8:30 to 10:30. Sign Anthony's guest book online at