Gogliettino, Anthony R.Anthony R. Gogliettino 82, of North Branford passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020. He was born in New Haven to his mother Rose (Monaco) Gogliettino and was the youngest of eight children. Anthony was a devoted father to his children, Paula Lavoie, Anthony Gogliettino, Michael Gogliettino and Laura Gogliettino; dear brother of Rosemarie Esposito, Annemarie Stellato and the late Carmel Liquori, Josephine Trotta, Steve Gogliettino, Eleanor Sullivan and Rita Palumbo.Anthony was always the proud uncle of his many nieces and nephews, his MOST cherished role was being a grandfather to Jessica Chamble, Matthew Gogliettino, Andrew Gogliettino, Grace Gogliettino and great-grandfather of Carter Chamble. He was honored to serve his country as a US Army veteran, enlisting at an early age. Anthony enjoyed sports and had a passion for the beauty found in nature and the outdoors, which was a great source of many of his activities and adventures. Mountain climbing in Alaska!Due to the current circumstances a graveside service with Military Honors will be held at a future date and under the direction of the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home, 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven. Anthony's lifelong love and appreciation of his family and friends was foremost.203-467-2789