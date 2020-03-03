|
Susi, Anthony R.
Anthony Rocco Susi, of East Haven passed away suddenly March 2, 2020 in Yale New Haven Hospital. He is the beloved husband of Donna Iaccarino Susi. Tony was born in New Haven on December 24, 1955 the son of Mary Bagnasco Susi and the late Pasquale Susi. He is the proud father of Anthony Rocco Susi Jr., Michael Joseph (Alyssa) Susi, and Christina Marie (Dylan) Vaspasiano. Brother of Loretta (Mike) Arnone. Papa of Michael Giovanni Susi. Tony was a foreman and Pressman for the New Haven Register for 36 years and finished his career with the Hartford Courant before retiring. He was a motorcycle, car and truck enthusiast. Tony enjoyed coaching baseball for many years in the Foxon Recreation League. Tony touched many lives in positive ways and will be missed by all who knew him.
Visiting hours will be held in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place in New Haven Thursday evening from 4:00-7:00. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at Our Lady of Pompeii Church, 355 Foxon Rd. in East Haven Friday morning at 11:00. Please meet directly at Church. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Share a memory and sign Tony's guest book online at
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 4, 2020