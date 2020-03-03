New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Iovanne Funeral Home
11 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 865-8961
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Iovanne Funeral Home
11 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT 06511
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at Our Lady of Pompeii Church
355 Foxon Rd.
East Haven, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Susi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony R. Susi


1955 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony R. Susi Obituary
Susi, Anthony R.
Anthony Rocco Susi, of East Haven passed away suddenly March 2, 2020 in Yale New Haven Hospital. He is the beloved husband of Donna Iaccarino Susi. Tony was born in New Haven on December 24, 1955 the son of Mary Bagnasco Susi and the late Pasquale Susi. He is the proud father of Anthony Rocco Susi Jr., Michael Joseph (Alyssa) Susi, and Christina Marie (Dylan) Vaspasiano. Brother of Loretta (Mike) Arnone. Papa of Michael Giovanni Susi. Tony was a foreman and Pressman for the New Haven Register for 36 years and finished his career with the Hartford Courant before retiring. He was a motorcycle, car and truck enthusiast. Tony enjoyed coaching baseball for many years in the Foxon Recreation League. Tony touched many lives in positive ways and will be missed by all who knew him.
Visiting hours will be held in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place in New Haven Thursday evening from 4:00-7:00. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at Our Lady of Pompeii Church, 355 Foxon Rd. in East Haven Friday morning at 11:00. Please meet directly at Church. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Share a memory and sign Tony's guest book online at
www.iovanne.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Iovanne Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -