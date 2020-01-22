New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Celentano Funeral Home
424 Elm Street
New Haven, CT 06511
203-865-1234
Anthony R. Turcio

Turcio, Anthony R.
Anthony ("Tony Lefty") Raphael Turcio of West Haven passed away on January 21, 2020 at home with his loving family by his side. He was the husband of Katherine Conte Turcio.
Mr. Turcio worked as a carpenter for various lumber yards and also in Central Supplies for the
Hospital of St. Raphael. Born in New Haven June 2, 1929 he was a son of the late Louis and Caroline Russo Turcio. Mr Turico was an Army veteran and a member of St. Lawrence Church. He attended Holy Family Retreats for over 65 years, watched the daily Mass, and was an avid sports fan and player. Besides his wife he is survived by sons John (Deborah) and James (Theresa) Turcio, a daughter Theresa (late Mark) Kovacs and grandchildren Jack, Olivia, Amelia, Charlie and Grace as well as many nieces and nephews. Other family members include Charles (late Lenore), Jeanette (late Joseph) Turcio, Henry Olivia Turcio, Raffaella (late Frank) Esposito, and the late Phyllis, Michael, Louis and Clara Turcio and Monsignor John P. Conte.
Friends and family may call at the Celentano Funeral Home, 424 Elm St., New Haven Friday from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. and are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Lawrence, West Haven Saturday at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. To leave a condolence, please visit www.celentanofuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
