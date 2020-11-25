1/1
Anthony "Rags" Ragozzino
Ragozzino, Anthony "Rags"
Anthony "Rags" Ragozzino of Branford died November 23, 2020 in Yale New Haven from complications due to Covid-19. He was the loving husband of Marie Ragozzino. Born in New Haven on March 27, 1942 to the late Anthony and Philomena Apuzzo Ragozzino, he was the Tank Farm Manager at New Haven Terminal for over 40 years and was still working at the time of his illness. Rags loved to watch sports, was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox, loved to play golf and he enjoyed the occasional visit to Mohegan Sun. He never missed one of his grandchildren's sporting events regardless of the distance or the weather. He was a devoted father to Donna (Glenn) Ricci, Deanna (RJ) D'Agostino and Tonianne Ragozzino and brother of John Ragozzino. He was a proud grandfather to Tara and Kyle Ricci, Jenna, Ava and Mark D'Agostino and was blessed to have many wonderful friends in his life.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday morning at 10am in Church of the Resurrection, 115 Pond Hill Rd., Wallingford. The Mass will be livestreamed on the Iovanne Funeral Home Facebook page. Entombment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. For those attending, masks and social distancing are mandatory. Share a memory and sign Rag's guest book online at www.iovanne.com. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of his arrangements.



Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Iovanne Funeral Home
11 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 865-8961
